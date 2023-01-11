Skidmore City Council met December 28 to review progress on the sewer projects and repair of sewer line over creek.

The bill from Strueby Plumbing and Trenching, LLC, Conception Jct. for the temporary sewer line across the creek was a topic. Discussion was held on the bill and the length of time it had taken to complete the temporary fix. The bid had been made for a temporary fix for $8,500 and a permanent fix at approximately $27,000 in February 2022.

The temporary fix was completed in July 2022. The council had told Strueby to go ahead with the permanent fix but it has not been started. Discussion was held on whether all aspects of the temp fix had been completed.

After discussion, it was decided to rebid the permanent fix with a timeline of expected job completion. Strueby will be asked to bid again.

“As of this minute, there are no leaks,” Water Operator Cassie Partridge said about the pre-water meter water leaks in Skidmore.

A resident had water pipes break under his trailer and had lost 58,000 gallons of water recently.

The main gist of the meeting was the sewer rehabilitation project conducted by Emily Wycliffe of Snyder and Associates, St. Joseph. Attending in person was Circuit Rider Mary Calcagno with Missouri Rural Water Association, Jeri Dearmont with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and resident Kenny Shewey who had helped with the sewer plant for many years. On Zoom were Mayor Jill Wieland, City Attorney Miles Figg and Heather Rosenberg, the clean water project manager from Missouri Department of Natural Resources financial assistance (DNR).

Most of the report Wycliffe submitted was a recap of steps Skidmore had taken since the sewer facility was referred to DNR enforcement in 2016.

The current sewer permit expires September 30. 2024. Ammonia limits come into effect Friday, March 31.

Wycliffe included the three alternative preliminary engineering reports Skidmore had considered in May 2017. At the time, the city council had selected the least expensive option. The current council, mayor, water operator, city clerk and city attorney with the exception of Alderman Tim Slagle had not been involved with the selection.

This caused some confusion as some members thought there was another increase in the project. Wycliffe explained the proposals.

Skidmore didn’t receive the ARPA grant it had applied for to address the sewer issue.

In December, the council met with MoDNR to reconvene and proceed with the previous State Revolving Fund (SRF)/DNR grant/CDBG grant funding package.

Next steps determined were for Rosenberg to provide the required SRF paperwork. This will need to be resubmitted by March 1.

A rate review will need to be redone and submitted. This will allow DNR to confirm the financing package.

The previous package was $840,583 SRF loan; the CDBG gap grant is not included, so loan amount will be reduced, and $1,260,876 DNR grant. Calcagno said she estimated the city would need to only finance approximately $200,000 of the project.

Dearmont will redo the environment review in the next 90 days. The city needs to pursue a land purchase. Figg said the lawyer’s cost of purchasing the land will vary depending on time spent and whether the purchase is contested or not.

The council will approve moving forward at the January 12 meeting.

The funding timeline will determine when the ground breaking will take place. Wycliffe said it was realistic to bid the project in 2023.