At the January 2 Pickering City Council meeting, Alderman Dale Sharp asked “What can we do to make Pickering better in 2023?”

Discussion followed, with Alderman Kevin Leedom suggesting improvements to the city’s parks. He said the tables, benches and bleachers that had been installed had met with favorable responses from the residents. He was wondering if ARPA funds could be used.

A correction from the article printed in December in the Nodaway News Leader, incorrectly named the new sewer repairman. His correct name is Clinton Harding.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign said no sewer pumps had failed during the bitter cold weather in December. He had used the milder weather to train Harding in pulling sewer pumps. Two pumps were pulled from houses for restoration. Neither worked. Both of the houses had been empty for over a year. The relays are stuck but Sovereign thinks they are repairable. There are four spare pumps currently.

Pickering will be able to have a non-election election because two people had signed for the two positions. This will save Pickering the cost of the April 4 election.

The ordinance violations of resident Mike Moyer will be taken to court, Friday, February 3. Sharp plans to represent the city at the trial and will take new photos to present at the trial.

Discussion was held on vehicles parked in yards and the need for drainage ditches throughout the city. A stop sign had been hit and a new post is needed for repair.

Several houses need to be torn down.

The $30 city lock box at Bank Midwest was approved for payment. It was decided not to pay $450 for Missouri Municipal League membership. The 80¢ per household that is hooked up to water-sewer utilities or $60 was approved to be paid to Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an annual fee. There are currently 78 households connected to water and sewer. Sovereign estimates there are eight to 10 rental houses in town.

Sovereign will complete the yearly financial report to the state. He completed a federal audit. The city has received its first tax payment of $5,319.64.