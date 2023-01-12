The scholarship program for Maryville youth was approved at the Maryville Park and Recreation board’s December 19 meeting.

Any child needing financial assistance, or that doesn’t have the means to participate in a MPR program or activity is eligible. Any individual youth MPR program participant is eligible, and individuals may apply twice per calendar year per child, with one sport/activity per season allowed.

The program was revived from a past offering from MPR.

Scholarship money comes from donations from various organizations and individuals. Funds are limited and will be determined for award on a case-by-case as funds are available. Those who are interested in donating or sponsoring a child for a program, should contact Maggie Rockwood at mrockwood@maryvilleparks.org.