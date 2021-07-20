The Skidmore City Council met July 8 in open and closed sessions to handle the city’s business.

In the June 10 closed session minutes, the council agreed to pay Code Enforcer Andi Thieman, $50 for time and travel to court; pay $7.50 per hour to Chase Goff and Cooper Morrow for reading the meters since November; and issued Marvin Sumy, the former city maintenance person, his vacation and sick pay on his final city employee paycheck. Discussion was also held on current litigation and the upcoming municipal law days.

At the July 8 closed meeting, the council voted unanimously to end the employment of Thieman as code enforcer, and Kylin Manning, for weed eating duties. Preston Jenkins and Gabe Wieland were hired at $10.50 per hour to do seasonal weed eating duties, with Alderman Jill Wieland abstaining. Discussion was held on the need for a new code enforcer but no decision was made. Discussion was held on current litigation’s and other upcoming court dates.

During the July 8 open session, resident Tim Slagle inquired on an update on the violations of ordinances complaint he had made May 21 about the property owned by former Mayor Sandy Wright on the corner of Elm and Walnut. The council said no one had seen the complaint. City Clerk Meagan Morrow said she had brought the folder concerning the property to the June meeting but didn’t have it at the July meeting.

She said a letter had been sent and Wright had presented a plan to fix earlier. Slagle said “It’s a work in progress,” doesn’t reduce the danger of falling bricks.

Alderman Wieland made a plea for everyone in Skidmore to stop the angst and move forward, “we’ve got to work together as a community.”

Residents Tracy and Kenny Shewey expressed concern over the new water meters causing a water price increase when the city residents will be facing sewer rate increases.

Mayor Robert Manning said the city is planning to use CARES Act funds for the meters. The funds will be paid in two installments with the first half going to the meters. The city will then pay $7.25 per meter per month for a year while waiting for the second installment.

Kenny Shewey said in the 90s when he had worked for the city, so many meters were replaced each year. The Sheweys are concerned about the 10-year life of the water meters and the need to replace the meters at the time.

Kenny Shewey said the fire department will be flushing street tubes and fire hydrants when it is convenient. A flush valve needs to be replaced along with a hydrant.

The city had not applied for grants the previous spring. Discussion was held on looking for grants with deadlines in the fall for application.

Kenny Shewey said a sink hole had opened in his son’s backyard. He has contacted Dustin Strueby. Strueby also has a list of other plumbing projects to complete in Skidmore.

On the water/wastewater report, the city was billed for 407,800 gallons for the period from May 24 to June 21 from Public Water Supply District #1, the app shows 376,015 gallons used between those dates. Residents used 284,320 gallons from June 1 to 30, the app shows 380,640 gallons used. Approximately 184,230 gallons went through the sewer plant.

The council thinks the new water meters will help residents find water leaks between the meter and the home. However, leaks between the water main and the meter will not be detected. Missouri Rural Water came earlier in 2021 and didn’t find leaks. Morrow is going to contact the agency again.

The city will accept bids until August 12 to demolish and haul off two old houses, the Stinnett and Goslee houses. Advertisements will be put in local papers.

Wieland said she had driven around all three cemeteries before the meeting. She had no ideas on the Kean Hayes request for gravel to his father’s grave and the subject was not discussed further.

Resident Lou White requested the court dates be listed on the Skidmore Facebook page. The council didn’t think that was a good idea. Wieland said the court dates could be found on the Missouri Casenet website. White can’t access that page.

Cheryl Huston reported on the depot museum. Strueby will be hooking up the water and sewer. Windows had been priced, 10 windows at $4,500. Mayor Robert Manning was going to check with the Restore in St. Joseph. Huston also requested grab bars be installed by the doors. She inquired about a GoFundMe page for the museum. City Attorney Miles Figg said he didn’t see a problem with the city having one. Morrow will look into establishing a page for the museum.

Alderman Teresa Carter inquired on whether or not volunteers working on city projects such as the museum were covered in cases of injury by the city’s liability insurance. Morrow is to check.