Tim Slagle of Big Dawg Music Promotions, Skidmore, is promoting Amanda Pruitt, writer and vocalist, and announces her Locked up and Live Prison Tour in Kansas.

Pruitt and Tim Nowell, another artist Slagle is promoting, will play the women’s Topeka Correctional Facility, July 19; the Lansing Correctional Facility, a men’s minimum security prison, July 20; and the men’s maximum security at Lansing Correctional Facility, July 21.

Pruitt will be the first female artist to do a prison tour for the inmates since June Carter Cash. The performances will be recorded and two live CDs will be mixed by Max Stout Studios in Skidmore.

Her performances stay true to her traditional country and southern rock roots, with a bit of soulful flare. She has two local performances, 8:30 pm, Thursday, July 15 at Amnesia Too, St. Joseph and 8:30 pm, Friday, July 16 at The Sandbox, Kansas City.

Pruitt has recorded a single she wrote named “Skidmore” and is in the process of doing a video for the pro-Skidmore song. Slagle states the song is for all small towns. This is currently not available.

Other information and samples of her music are available at amandapruitt.com, on YouTube, and on the Big Dawg Music Promotions page on Facebook.