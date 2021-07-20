Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/13/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78855-78878.

Approved: Invoice to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson for legal work.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Service Lube for repairs; to Fastenal for supplies; to Missouri Department of Revenue for title application; Sheriff to Cornerstone Detention Products for equipment; to Wilmes Tire for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Survey email from MoDOT.

The commission spoke with both Brian Engle, bridge crew foreman and Mike Henggeler, tube crew foreman regarding potential changes to the road and bridge department.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to set a bid opening for softmatch bridges #0514001 and #0614022 at 11 am, August 10. Macias also discussed the status of BRO-074(62) bridge.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, made a call to the Macon County Commission for information on the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program. Alan Wyatt, presiding commissioner, Kevin Souther, district 1 commissioner and Clarence Walker, district 2 commissioner were all on the conference call. Macon County reported that they had not participated in the program as the company that wanted to come in had backed out.

The commission spoke with Jim Knox at Norris Quarries regarding rock for Independence Township. A call was also put in to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling and Bill Cronk, Cronk Hauling, to discuss the CART rock.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor regarding Polk Township CART rock. Currently, Wilson and his crew have been hauling the CART rock for Polk Township.

The commission spoke with Dagmar Wood of Platte County Commission about the PACE program.

A resident of Polk Township called with a question regarding a tube and intersection on Road #470.

Commissioner Burns and Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected rip rap for a possible project. Determined the rip rap was usable for the project and the City of Hopkins will donate it to the township.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/20/2021.