On June 2, the Skidmore City Council called a closed meeting to fire Martin Charles, maintenance employee.

In the minutes released on this meeting, the council approved paying Charles his overtime pay accrued while he was employed. At the August 11 city council meeting, the minutes were corrected to read Charles will not be paid for the overtime hours. To correct this, the council voted to approve Charles’ overtime hours payment.

City Attorney Miles Figg said he has filed a rite of probation with the court, that if successful, will end Rick Stanton’s appeals. Stanton had also filed a consumer complaint about the city having a monopoly on utilities. City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Figg worked on the answer to file with the Missouri Secretary of State.

Figg also has become involved with the purchase of land for the sewer project.

Punkin Show was deemed a success. The Punkin Show guys want to put in a large storage unit, as big as the ball association’s, at the Wildcat City Park. It will be to hold equipment, panels, etc. for the Punkin Show. It was tabled.

The aldermen were instructed to jot down addresses of properties that need mowed, etc. for the September 8 meeting.

Jonathan Eckstein of People Services, bought the sewer report for May through July. He asked if there were questions or concerns. He said there was a serious lack of communication. Samples were supposed to be collected before Bud’s Sewer hauled the sludge away. He was not notified to take the samples.

The city brush pile was discussed with no action taken. The consensus seemed to be to find a permanent spot where the brush doesn’t have to be moved or interrupt activities at the park. The pile is for brush only, not for big trees. Skidmore Resident Robert Manning suggested building a berm around two sides. The council will go look at the site and discuss it in September.

The council terminated the city’s no-cash policy. City Hall will now be able to accept cash for payments.

Mowing of public areas was once again discussed. The two people hired to mow and weed-eat the cemeteries, parks and other city property are no longer available. Noah Farnan was a no-show and Skyler Chesnut had quit.

This put the mowing back on Maintenance Operator Cassie Partridge. She spent 16 hours on Hillcrest and Masonic cemeteries. She had to have her husband, Jason, help her and borrowed a blower. Partridge requested the city buy a gas backpack blower and look into buying a bagger for grass clippings. The council approved paying Jason Partridge for eight hours of work for the mowing.

Hillcrest Cemetery received a $5,000 Gary Taylor Trust grant. The above expenses can be taken from the grant.

Discussion was held on the museum. The grant money received earlier has all been used with $695 going over. Loren Messner, Mound City, had done work on the museum but is not completed. At this time, enough money has been raised to paint the outside of the museum, which needs to be applied by a brush. No money has been turned in for the handicapped ramp. Purchase reimbursement to individuals must be approved before purchase.

The Missouri Rural Water Association sent a person to check Skidmore’s water loss. He thinks it’s the meters. The city is losing three gallons per minute per day, making the water loss at 26 percent, Morrow said. The new water meters have not been installed.