This year the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary presented a gift of $10,000 for a TruRize clinical chair at the Maryville hospital.

This specialized equipment promotes early patient mobility, a big step in a patient’s recovery process.

Remaining funds will be used to purchase a new postpartum bed for Maryville’s maternity unit.

Currently, there are more than 40 auxiliary members who give of their time and talents through various fundraising events throughout the year and are the sole operators of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Gift Shop. All funds generated through gift shop sales, luncheons and special events aid in the development of programs and services, which benefit the patients and families served at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Those who are interested in learning more about Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary membership, please contact Community Relations Manager Kelsi Meyer at

kelsi.meyer@mymlc.com.