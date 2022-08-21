The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting the 2022 Community Pep Rally at 6 pm, Thursday, August 25 on the Downtown Square.

The Community Pep Rally will kick-off the upcoming school year. Spoofhound fans can expect to see their favorite teams and players announced at the rally and everyone is encouraged to come and cheer them on. Attendees will see many Spoofhound teams, including tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.

Between the introduction of the sports teams, there will be other entertainment, including games, and pre-season performances by the Spoofhound Marching Band and Spectrum, as well as the Spoofhound Cheerleaders and Dazzlers.

Refreshments will be for sale including a Hy-Vee cookout and Kool Kats. In addition, Kool Kats will be donating a portion of their sales to the boosters. Those in attendance can purchase Spoofhound gear, register for the Spoofhound Community Flag Program for #FlytheFlagFriday, and join the Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club.

Seating at this event will not be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the pep rally will be relocated to the high school gymnasium.

For more information contact Amy Ziegler at amytobin12@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook: @Spoofhoundboosters and on Twitter @houndsbac.