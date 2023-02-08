At the January 31 Skidmore City Council meeting, the council reviewed the notice of professional engineering services termination received from Branch Manager Andy Macias of Snyder and Associates for their sewer improvements.

Addressed to Mayor Jill Wieland, the letter stated “as of January 23, 2023, Snyder and Associates, Inc. is terminating our professional services with the City of Skidmore, Missouri and will no longer render services.”

Snyder and Associates, St. Joseph, does not have a current contract with Skidmore. The company originally had a contract to complete the preliminary engineering report (PER) for wastewater treatment facility improvements in 2017.

The company was selected for detailed design and construction phase services in July 2018. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources reviewed and approved the consulting contract on January 27, 2022, but Skidmore didn’t sign it, according to the notice.

Snyder and Associates provided Skidmore with “records of the final PER, subsequent addendums to update budgetary cost estimates, coordination to address new regulatory requirements, and copies of any funding procurement documents.”

The company also brought to Skidmore leaders’ attention the DNR funding agency requirements and deadlines:

• Complete or update specific funding forms.

• Complete resubmittal of the application to DNR by Wednesday, March 1.

• Update the project budgetary cost estimate.

The council approved the bid advertisement. City Clerk Meagan Morrow said she received help from DNR, Circuit Rider Mary Calcagno with Missouri Rural Water Association, and engineering firm McClure of North Kansas City who provided a sample request for qualifications (RFQ).

Morrow has also sent the RFQ to four companies and will get a list of engineers from DNR. Councilperson Tim Slagle volunteered to help Morrow with emailing the notices, if needed.

Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government’s Jerri Dearmont said grant funding doesn’t need to be part of the RFQ.