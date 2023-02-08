The Nodaway County Commissioners approved the projected 2023 income and expenditures during their budget hearing January 26.

County Clerk Melinda Patton, as the budgetary official, provided an official budget message.

The last three years have brought millions of dollars into the county coffers with federal monies from the CARES Act, $2.59 million, and the American Rescue Plan Act, $4.290 million, which are a basic pass-through to other entities and businesses as well as the county’s need.

The $13.824 million budget projects about $85,973 more in sales tax revenue compared to last year. Both sales tax and use tax have shown an increase the last two years. The road and bridge gravel taxes are expected to come in about $1.755 million.

The commission did choose to levy drop the 16¢ to 15¢ per $100 assessed value, being $735,000 for the administration center due to the estimated operation costs of $550,970 that includes a debt payment of $356,000 and possible maintenance of $46,700, new construction, $100,000; utilities, $36,600 and custodial supplies, $11,000.

The E911 fund is estimated to bring in $92,000 in taxes that will be paid to the City of Maryville due to the consolidation of the 911 Emergency Dispatch services at the Northwest Regional Communication Center located at the public safety facility. The E911 fund brought in $96,813 in 2022. It will see $15,000 in expenses to the county for signage.

While there are no major construction or maintenance projects planned for the upcoming year; other than minor repairs will be made to the Nodaway County Courthouse to keep the structure in its current state.

Each county employee, both full-time hired and elected, was given a five percent COLA raise this year; plus there was a two percent adjustment to the base salary schedule. The 2023 budget has over $51,000 allotted for the job of a human resources director; however the commission is still studying the need for a full-time position. They noted the job description may be better served with a part time position. No action has been taken to open either for applicants.

The general revenue operating fund for the upcoming year is estimated to be $6.16 million, which is $433,000 less than what came in last year.

The road and bridge department budget is $2.29 million, seeing a slight increase in revenue from last year. The county plans to build four bridges in the upcoming year and there will be three BRO bridges. Money for this department comes from the following: gas tax, $1,100,000; vehicle tax, $400,000; property tax, $209,000; and general revenue, $250,000. One of the grants, Reconnecting Communities / RAISE Grant, the county has made an application, $420,400, if funded, would help to pay $100,000 in 2023 toward the rebuilding of some of the 11 bridges in the future.

There are two other grants the county has applied for to aid in the Courthouse’s new ADA ramp on the east side of the structure, $322,144 with a 20 percent match and the jail improvement grant, $582,017 with a 50 percent match.

The county’s funds support several general public welfare agencies. The amounts approved include: Extension Council, $33,000; Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, $4,301; North Star Advocacy, $2,500; Big Brothers Big Sisters, $2,500; Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, $2,000; Nodaway County Economic Development, $42,000; Emergency Management, $14,200; Soil and Water Conservation, $18,500; The Ministry Center, $2,500; and Boys State, $1,000.

The county also donates $3,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in support of Nodaway County children who utilize the facility for medical needs.