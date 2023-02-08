NOCOMO Industries, Inc. has reopened and certified employees are returning to work as of January 30.

In the January 26 statement issued by NOCOMO Board of Trustee Secretary Deb Hull, she stated, “Positive changes are underway at NOCOMO Sheltered Workshop as certified employees begin to return to work. After a brief closure earlier this week, NOCOMO is excited to announce applications are being accepted for open management and staff positions.

“In the meantime, we are blessed to have Byron Myers, president and CEO of Specialty Industries, St. Joseph’s sheltered workshop,” Hull said. “Myers has 24-years of experience working with persons with disabilities, and is the director of the New Generation singers, which is a faith-based youth choir in St. Joseph.

“NOCOMO offers dignified employment for those with different abilities. We look forward to getting all our valued certified employees back to work and are excited about our future.”

The sheltered workshop closed unexpectedly on January 23. The closure was said to be temporary by Board President Sam Mason.

No reason has been given for the closure or the need for new staff.

If interested in applying for a position at NOCOMO, call 660.582.2928 or email nocomomanager@gmail.com.