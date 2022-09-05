Sign up is underway for the 27th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat, which will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 27 in Maryville.

Deadline to sign up is Friday, September 23 and is open to businesses, organizations, churches or individuals in the downtown area. A $5 charge to cover posters and flyers will once again be required. To sign up to giveaway candy or treats to children in costumes, call Kathryn Rice at 660.582.1742, work phone number is 660.562.4747 or email kathsmagic@gmail.com.

A limited number of spots are available on the Nodaway Courthouse Square on a first come, first served basis, sign up plus $5 is required.