Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/25/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC; Ben Aldricht with Murphy Tractor & Equipment purchase agreement signed for 2022 Furukawa FX55A FSP for SKS w/chisel.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None printed.

Requisitions: Deputy sheriff salary supplement to Department of Revenue for monthly payment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Notice of funding opportunity from office of homeland security.

The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2022 assessed valuation and proposed levies. Burns made a motion to accept the proposed county levy rate of 16¢ per $100 assessed valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at 5¢ and senior citizens fund levy at 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation. The motion passed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

The commission reviewed the audit draft. Supporting documents were prepared and signed to send back to McBride, Lock and Associates, who conducted the audit.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in to get the remaining signatures on the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health inter-county agreement and to discuss applications that have come in and the process to appoint individuals to the board. The commission has received three applications towards filling the six open seats. They continue to take applications.

Children’s Advocacy Center Director Jackie Cocenhour, Sheriff Strong, Jenkins present for meeting. Cochenour updated the commission on the grant status and discussed creating a board of directors.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Administration Center: Discussion about a cracked pipe on the third floor, Tammy Carter will get a quote to fix.

By oral request residents inquired about using America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for individuals and nonprofit. Historical Society Billie Mackey, Alice Hersh discussed funds to restore oldest house in Maryville, presented photos and a bid to fix the foundation. No decision at this time.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/1/2022.