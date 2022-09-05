The assessed valuation for Nodaway County increased 4.5 percent with the 2022 numbers due to personal property values and new residential structures.

The personal property values of Nodaway County citizens increased from $87.636 million in 2021 to $103.703 million this year, that is 15.5 percent. Personal property includes livestock, farm machinery, vehicles including recreational vehicles, grain and other agricultural crops, manufactured homes, historical motor vehicles, aircraft and aircraft built from kits, pollution control tools and equipment as well as other tangible property. Among these categories, the 4,054 assessments of sheep within the livestock division increased 41.58 percent and the 26,099 vehicles raised 26.38 percent.

Residential assessments increased due to new homes and structures being built. The 2021 amount was $135.756 million and the 2022 increased amount raised to $137.669 million with 8,657 assessments filed. State statute does not allow residential and commercial be increased more than 15 percent.

Agriculture and commercial properties cannot be increased in even-numbered years.

The assessed valuation of land is taxed at residential, 19 percent; agriculture, 12 percent and commercial, 32 percent. There is also a $1.14 surtax placed on commercial inventory.

The market sale of land does not influence the assessed valuation that the county places on real estate whether residential, agriculture or commercial. The state of Iowa’s assessed value is set by the market price of the land.

On August 30, the county commissioners set the 2022 tax rate for the Administration Center at 16¢ per $100 assessed valuation after a public hearing, where no citizen spoke.

The commissioners could not adjust the rate during an even year.

The taxes will allow $668,654 to be levied for the purpose of the maintenance of the Administration Center, which is 14 years old. The initial tax was 16¢ in 2008, but has fluctuated down to 14¢ until recent years. The bank loan annual payment is $356,000 to US Bank, which cannot be refinanced with the bank or other financial institution. Other expenses budgeted are utilities, $36,600; janitorial, $12,000 and maintenance, $24,000. Maintenance issues have been and continue to be water infiltration into the building. Earlier this year, the entire building received an application of sealant that should help remedy the issue. There is presently $699,141.75 in the bank.

The commissioners also approved the tax levies for the Senate Bill 40 and senior citizens at 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation. Each entity will receive $208,954.

The taxes will be collected at the end of 2022 to be used in the 2023 budget set in January 2023.