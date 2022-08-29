Friends and family wanted to show their love and support for the Dempsey family located in south Texas, now.

Steve and Joetta Dempsey were staples in the Maryville community for many years. They raised two sons, Tyler and Chad, who are both wonderful musicians.

Chad was handed a cancer diagnosis in July. He has shown such positivity and inspiration and grace as he begins his treatment journey.

He is using sunflowers in his marching program this season and wants them to be the inspiration symbol of positivity and kindness for all.

Chad and his family, wife Sonia, daughter, Sophia and son, Oliver, appreciate everyone’s kindness and warm messages.

This local group wanted to send their love and support across the miles. For others to join in providing love, call Marilyn Rhea 660.541.3414 or Kathy O’Riley 660.582.1077.