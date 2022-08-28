At the August 15 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, some of the FY 23 proposed budget was reviewed.

Director of Parks and Rec Jeff Stubblefield is still working on it, and hopes to have it available for approval at the September meeting.

Stubblefield went over financial information. Expenses are up $89,633 as there are maintenance repair costs, increased cost in supplies and commodities and also minimum wage increase.

Recreation Coordinator Kristi McLain shared her report. Adult fall volleyball and soccer registration is open through August 26, and MPR is bringing back the “Itty-Bitty” youth clinics, with soccer sign-up starting in the fall.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison spoke about some social media statistics. The Facebook page is up 47 followers, Instagram, seven and TikTok is up 23. The July 16 Concert in the Park went well, as many vendors said it was the best of the summer. MPR was recognized as the Chamber business of the month for August. Summer camp had a total of 162 children involved. Some upcoming events include, Fall Fest on September 24 at Dot Family Farms, Trunk or Treat and Murder Mystery in October and the Christmas Craft Fair in December.

Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood told of some attendance numbers. MCC attendance was 3,319 for July 2022, up from 3,260 in July 2021. Active memberships have seen a big increase, with 2013 to this date, versus 1,791 at this time last year. There are some issues with the slides at the MAC, and repairs will be done for $6,200 before next season.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith and staff are keeping the facility clean and sanitized. He found some necessary minor repairs to the play equipment at Thomson Splash Park.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew and staff repaired recent vandalism done at some of the parks around town. The pump at the Pocket Park fountain was replaced. Lines were painted at the ballfields along with mowing and trimming.

Stubblefield communicated his general report with the board. Work with Optum Health, Eden Prairie, MN, continues and an agreement should be reached soon. Optum will cover the cost of Community Center memberships for those that are covered by United Health Care insurance. There is a potential to increase memberships by at least 10 percent. The Thomson Splash Park shelter and other amenities are experiencing delays in shipping, and should arrive in late September. The footing for the restrooms has begun to be dug, then rough plumbing will be installed before pouring the pad. Bulte Company, St. Louis, is finishing up work on the bleachers at Donaldson. At the August 8 City Council meeting, Councilman John McBride asked about a potential for an indoor/outdoor aquatic facility. Stubblefield looked at some numbers, and estimates are between $50,000 to $90,000. The MPR board agreed that they should stick to the master plan with improving the current facilities in place before committing a large amount of money towards a new facility.