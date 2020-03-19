Shirley McMillen, 89, Maryville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1931, in Maryville, to Floyd A. and Clara Bailey.

On November 5, 1950, she married Kenny McMillen in Maryville.

A private family service will be held with burial at Miriam Cemetery. No visitation will be held.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.