A message about our commitment to COVID-19 readiness:

The health and well-being of our citizens and our employees are vitally important to us. We understand COVID-19 and its impacts are top of mind, creating uncertainty and concern. We want to assure you we are committed to the responsiveness necessary to support you should you need law enforcement services.

We are implementing safety precautions during this pandemic to protect you and our staff from the spread of this disease. Staff exposure to the virus would require us to quarantine that staff member for 14 days.

To limit exposure we ask that you phone our office with questions or concerns instead of coming to our offices in person. Our NON-EMERGENCY NUMBER IS 660-582-7451. Please add this number to your phone. EMERGENCIES DIAL 911. Please inform us during your call if you or someone in your household has a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Non-Emergency calls for service will be evaluated to determine if a Deputy can take a report over the phone to limit exposure and contact. Rest assured that a deputy will respond to your location if necessary.

Concealed Carry Applications will be suspended until April 20, 2020. At that time, we will evaluate the situation.

Sex Offender check in will be done by phone until April 20, 2020.

Jail visitations are suspended until April 20, 2020.

Finger Printing services for applications are suspended until April 20, 2020.

We are NOT suspending patrol services. During this time of social isolation, remember to be kind to one another. We will get through this.

Sheriff Randy Strong