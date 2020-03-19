Dr. Robert O. Rowlette, 89, Maryville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Kansas City.

He was born July 11, 1930, on the family farm, northwest of Maitland, to Susan and Lloyd Rowlett. He graduated as valedictorian from Maitland High School in 1948. He attended his freshman year at McPherson College then graduated in 1952 with a degree in English from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. He continued his education at the University of Colorado, receiving a master of arts in American literature in 1957 and received a PhD in American literature from the University of Kansas.

In 1955, he married Annie Lou Cowan at the Presbyterian Church in Maitland.

Memorial services will be Thursday, March 19 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A graveside service will be at 1 pm at the Maitland Cemetery in Maitland, followed by a luncheon at the American Legion, also in Maitland. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm.

Memorials may be made to the Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care House, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114, kchospice.org/donation or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

