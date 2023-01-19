Sheila Dianne Kiser, 68, Barnard, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born September 18, 1954, in Maryville, to Paul Richard “Dick” and Betty Lee Mowry Kiser. She graduated in 1972 from South Nodaway High School. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Ms. Kiser worked for 34 years in general production at Eveready in Maryville.

Funeral services were Monday, January 16 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Platte Valley Athletic Department, c/o South Nodaway High School, 209 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO 64423.

