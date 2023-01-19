The Greater Maryville Chamber is excited to announce Lunch Local, a new program for 2023.

Designed to support small business, the local economy, and Chamber members, Lunch Local is an entire week of spotlight for a member eating establishment.

Promotions will encourage the community to dine at this establishment for lunch during the last week of the month.

Clear Creek is the January 23 – 27 Lunch Local site. It opens at 11 am on weekdays so grab a few co-workers or friends, visit the restaurant at 130 North Depot, and check out the daily lunch specials.

Posting selfies of your #LunchLocal experience, tagging the restaurant and Chamber, is encouraged.