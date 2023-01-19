Brenda Kay Howard, 65, Clearmont, died Thursday, January 12, 2023.

She was born July 9, 1957, in Shenandoah, IA, to Lowell and Liva Weland. She was raised in Elmo, and attended elementary and high school at West Nodaway.

On September 4, 1976, she married Ron Howard. They moved to a farm in Clearmont in 1977 where they resided until her death.

Mrs. Howard operated Farmers Mutual Insurance Company out of their home for 18 years.

A celebration of life was held Monday, January 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Briley’s Heart Cart at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, NE or to the Clearmont Community Club.

