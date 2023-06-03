Sharon Maria Bonnett, 78, of Maryville, passed away after a brief illness on May 28, 2023.

Sharon was born November 3, 1944, in Omaha, NE to Sgt. Russell L. and Anna E. Campbell Cross.

Sharon graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1962. She earned her bachelor of science degree, with honors, in English from Northwest Missouri State College in 1965.

Following graduation Sharon taught English at schools in Kansas City and Norwalk, CT.

In 1972, she had the opportunity to return to Northwest and begin what would become her beloved 34-year career at KXCV. She started as a secretary, then progressed to roles as Producer, Program Director, and ultimately General Manager. During her tenure, she spearheaded the building of KRNW, the repeater station for KXCV, and also the development of the Audio Reader Service for the visually impaired. Sharon received multiple Missouri Broadcasters Association awards and two National Corporation for Public Broadcasting awards. Through her love for student broadcasting, she became known as “Broadcast Mom” to dozens of students that she mentored in the Mass Communications Department over the course of her career. Student development and the growth of the broadcasting program at KXCV/KRNW were her passion during her time at Northwest, and well into retirement. Until her passing, she maintained relationships with several generations of broadcasting alumni, and continued to have a meaningful impact on countless former students as their lives and careers progressed long after their respective graduations.

On May 18, 1993, in Grant City, she was united in marriage to Ronald D. Bonnett, who survives of the home. Together they shared a love for traveling, collecting antiques, and animal rescue. She and Ron traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. Over the years they opened their home to many international students and assumed the role of “American Parents” to students from Korea, India, Japan and China.

Sharon was a 50-year member of the PEO sisterhood and championed their mission while serving as an officer for many years. She was initiated in Chapter K of Hopkins, and has been active in Chapter CU of Bedford, IA and Chapter L of Maryville.

Sharon was an unwavering supporter of the New Nodaway Humane Society in Maryville. To further the mission of animal rescue, she and Ron started the company Travel Tails Tours, from which 100 percent of the profit or commissions gained from each trip was given to Maryville and St. Joseph animal shelters. Since its inception, Travel Tails Tours has gifted over $100,000 in the name of animal rescue.

In April of this year, Sharon received the Public Service Award at the annual Northwest Alumni Awards Banquet. This honor recognized Sharon for her lifetime of service through public broadcasting, patient advocacy, and animal welfare and rescue.

Additional survivors include her mother Anna, Maryville; her children John Aaron (Shelby) Shipley, Denton, TX; Tim (Nancy) Shipley, Maryville; Ronald (Debra Reeg) Bonnett, Omaha, NE; Chandler (Suzi) Bonnett, Omaha, NE and Heather (Jeff) Carter, Des Moines, IA; a sister, Dr. Mary Ann “Mac” Cross (Glenn Sattell), Miami, FL, 11 grandchildren; Renner, Nolan and Evve Shipley, Nicholas and Christopher Bonnett, Laura Bonnett-Murphy, Michaela and Devin Bonnett, Zoe and Lexie Carter and Kaitlyn Reeg-Bonnett; sister-in-law, Carol Mae Wisecarver, Libertyville, IA, numerous extended family members, and a lifetime of cherished friends.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday June 3, 2023, at the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University. There will not be a visitation.

Sharon has been cremated under the care and direction of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.

The family suggests memorials in Sharon’s name be directed to the New Nodaway Humane Society or KXCV/KRNW.