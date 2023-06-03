The annual Lions District 26-M4 All-Star Basketball Tournament for graduating seniors will take place Saturday, June 3 at the Trenton High School, 1415 South Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton.

Players from Nodaway County are Aubrey Mattson, Kayley Hauber, Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley, Jefferson; Sarah Langford, South Nodaway; Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway; Blake Bohannon, Nodaway-Holt. The one coach from Nodaway County is Sami Jackson, North Nodaway.

The tournament begins at 9:30 am, Saturday, June 3 and the games are non-stop throughout the day. Admission is $6 and allows spectators to leave and reenter throughout the day.

Funds raised from the tournament go toward senior scholarships throughout the Lions district.