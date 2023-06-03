Clarence James Ebrecht, 79, Maryville, died Monday, May 22, 2023, in Cameron.

He was born February 18, 1944, in Kansas City, to George and Mary Ann Hamilton Ebrecht. He graduated from Maryville High School.

On May 2, 1964, he married Grace Lea Hoffman. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2022.

Mr. Ebrecht was a former beekeeper and had been a mechanic for the former Hull and Scott Implement. He retired from the grounds crew at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

He was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 31 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.