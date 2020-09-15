Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19).

 682 confirmed cases

 104 active cases

 571 released from isolation

 20 total hospitalizations

 7 current hospitalizations

 7 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.