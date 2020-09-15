Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented.The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/8/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: invoice from Chris and Lori Burns for public defender’s office rent; invoice to Coenen Enterprises, Inc. for clock tower lights.

Requisitions: assessor to Shell’s Service Towing & Repair for tires; road and bridge to Allen’s Ready Mix for concrete repair (Road #244); to Railroad Yard for Bridge #0960006; to Loch Sand & Construction Company for concrete on Bridge #1020007.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: invite to meeting for Bright Beginnings Child Care Center of St. Joseph, email from Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments re: historical preservation; email from Jennifer Waller, FEMA regarding eligibility for disaster public assistance funding; email from Christy Forney, emergency manager re: public testing site for COVID-19.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects. An H-Pile bid was reviewed. The bid will close at 11 am, October 1. Bids should be turned in to the county clerk prior to this time with the opening being held at the above time in the office of the county commission.

The commission discussed preventative maintenance on ceiling tiles in an office at the Courthouse. A call was put in to Eric Couts, Premier Homes, for repairs. A hole on the handicap ramp at the courthouse was repaired. Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock and Key, discussed keys for interior doors at the courthouse.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed salary start date for newly appointed Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips. Also gave updates on the maintenance staff utilizing the infrared machines at the buildings. Carter also gave FEMA updates to the commission.

Chuck Morris, Page County Board of Supervisors, Iowa, called with questions on windmill projects.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed questions she has received from the public regarding use of CARES Act Funds.

A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, for clarifications. An email was sent to David Earls at MoDOT to get some direction.

A message was left with Jackson County regarding BRO trading of funds.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Documents for the general obligation bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Independence, Lincoln and White Cloud Townships.

Johnny Silkett, South Nodaway superintendent, called in regarding Bridge #727 in Grant Township that needs some repairs. Ed Walker was contacted and his crew repaired it.

Randa Doty, Extension, stopped in to invite the commission to listen to Steve Devlin, program director of Business and Industry for the University of Missouri Extension at 6 pm, Monday, September 21 in the lower conference room of the county Administration Center.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/15/2020.