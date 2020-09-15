The 83rd Annual Pickering Horse Show will be held Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19 in Pickering arena.

The show is sponsored by the Pickering Lions Club. Concessions will be available. Masks and six-foot social distancing are recommended.

On Friday, the event kicks off at 6:30 pm, with entertainment from Carlene Hall, a singer, songwriter and guitarist. Following will be the $2,000 Overload Draft Horse Pull. Weigh-in for the teams is from 3 to 5 pm, at the Hopkins Elevator.

Saturday, starting at 10:30 am, is the Poker Run. Registration begins at 9:30 am. Participants can ride a horse or drive a horse, walk or run the course. Cost is $20; extra hands are $20 each. Proceeds will go toward scholarships.

At 4 pm, the horse events start. Admission for the audience is $3 each. Entry fees for participants is $10 for jackpot; all other classes are $5.

• Stick horse race, age five and under, free.

• Trail classes: 17 and under; 18 and over.

• Jackpot down and back, open

• Down and back: eight and under; nine to 13; 14 to 17; 18 and over.

• Flag race: 18 and over; ages 14 to 17; ages nine to 13; eight and under.

• Jackpot barrel race, open.

• Barrel race: eight and under; nine to 13; 14 to 17; 18 and over.

• Team of two barrel race.

• Queen contest: ages nine to 18, candidates must compete in trail class and barrel race.

• Jackpot pole bending, open.

• Pole bending: 18 and over; 14 to 17; nine to 13; eight and under.

• Team of two pole bending.

• Jackpot keyhole race, open.

• Keyhole race: eight and under, ages nine to 13; ages 14 to 17; 18 and over.

For more information, call Bob Whipple at 660.927.3478, Lester Roush, Jr. at 660.927.3417, Gary Vogel at 660.927.3728, or Charles Smith at 660.927.3620.

