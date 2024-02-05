The Nodaway County Senior Services Fund Tax Board met January 23 in the county’s Administrative Center to divide senior citizen tax monies.

These monies were gathered from the 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation across Nodaway County. The tax has been collected annually since 2000, and each year, the senior services tax board designates the amount of funds given to various agencies.

Officers for the year were reelected before the funds were distributed. They are Ruth Adwell, chairman, Wayne Boswell, vice chairman, and Jean Calkins, secretary. Others serving on the board are Cheryl Chesnut, Susan Hull and Jeanette Brookshier.

Six agencies received $224,850, which is more than most requested. The agency grants for 2024, their request and what they received in 2023 are as follows: PAT System, $12,000, 15,000, $10,000; Nodaway County Senior Center, $150,000, $100,000, $85,000; Maitland Nutrition Site, $59,000, $62,850, $53,000; OATS, $12,000, $15,000, $10,000; Health Emergency Life Line, $2,000, $2,000, $2,000; and Nodaway County Ministry Center, $20,000, $20,000, $20,000; Ravenwood Senior Housing, $10,000, $10,000. The board also allocated $150 for expenses.

Through the years, the commission has allocated over $3.300 million to agencies that aid Nodaway County residents.

After this year’s allocations, there was $63,147.61 left for contingency.