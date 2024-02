The Community Blood Center will be running the Maryville Community Blood Drive from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday, February 5 and 1 to 7 pm, Tuesday, February 6 at the First Baptist Church gym, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville.

To book an appointment online go to savealifenow.org/group, use group code BL. For more information, contact Evie Church at 660.541.4257 or echurch39@gmail.com.