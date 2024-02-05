February 7th will be National Signing Day. Few events garner as much media attention in the life of a young person (high school senior) than Signing Day. This small sample, of the top 300 high school football recruits according to ESPN, highlights the ‘Pigskin Cult’. This region from Texas to Georgia indicates the prominent role the southern states play in big-time football. Those six states account for 162/300 or nearly 54% of the top recruits. The SEC garnered 46% of the top recruits and the Power 5 Conferences altogether responsible for over 95% of the recruits.