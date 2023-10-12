At the September 20 meeting of the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc., the board accepted the McGinness Electric quote of $7,038 to replace the ceiling lights with LED bulbs.

There are 69 fixtures. Evergy has a $2,700 rebate program for which the senior center qualifies. With the savings in energy costs, Administrator Amie Firavich was told the lights would pay for themselves within a year. Treasurer Connie McGinness abstained from the vote.

Right Way Roofing inspected the roof and informed Firavich it had received damage from the April 4 storm. An insurance adjuster has been scheduled.

Vice President Joe Baumli has spoken with Tony Keller of Keller Construction about the senior center parking lot. The company was expecting to be do the parking lot the week of October 2.

The walk-in cooler has had the coolant recharged. Three bids have been received to replace the condenser. CSI, Raytown, bid $5,537; St. Joseph Plumbing, $7,915; and Geist Heating and Cooling, $3,817. The board will check to see if the Geist Heating bid’s unit is adequate. If so, the bid was accepted. CSI charged $419 to give the bid. The company has the senior center’s credit card on file, since it was the one to install the walk-in freezer. When Firavich called to complain why she wasn’t told about the fee, the company told her she didn’t ask. It was determined the person who gave the bid was in Maryville on other business so didn’t make a special trip. Further communication with the company will be made by Baumli.

The center will have a probationary period for Jacob Katsion to use the kitchen to make popsicles using his own equipment. Katsion needs an approved kitchen. He will be charged $75 for four hours and the freezer use. After the popsicles have frozen, Katsion will remove them.

Busy Bee’s, Maryville, bid of $3 a chair for cleaning was accepted, the front entryway was included in the bid. There are approximately 101-103 chairs. The last time the chairs were cleaned was four years ago.

President Carolyn Franks and McGinness attended by Zoom the Community Foundation for Northwest Missouri meeting where a general overview of investments was given. The Community Foundation senior citizens senate fund increased from $205,219.24 the first of July to $207,922.12 on July 31. The initial investment was $206,431.70. The senior center fund jumped from $105,081.96 to $106,494.12 in the same period,with the initial investment being $102,229.10.

The meal counts for August averaged 45 per day for dine-in and 81 per day for home-delivered for a total of 2,891 meals. The number of home-delivered has gone up and Firavich has added deliveries to the outside-Maryville routes.