The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved the Nodaway County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.

The plan will be in effect for five years and will expire September 26, 2028.

The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (NWMORecog) conducted meetings with city and county officials, emergency management agencies, school leaders, stakeholders and other interested individuals to update the hazard mitigation plan and reduce the negative impacts of natural hazards in the future. With an approved plan, Nodaway County’s participating jurisdictions will be eligible for state hazard mitigation grant funding opportunities.

To view the plan, access it on the NWMORecog’s website at nwmorcog.org. Those who have questions regarding the plan, email them to Amy Dowis, regional planner, at amy@nwmorcog.org or Steve Houts, hazard mitigation planner, at steve@nwmorcog.org.