The Clearmont City Council met on September 19 to discuss city business.

The new water meters have been ordered, but have yet to be delivered. The city will contact the company to inquire about an estimated time of delivery, and will also check into purchasing water meter lids.

The city has been contacted about new changes to the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule (LCR). The LCR requires water systems to identify and make public the locations of lead, non-lead and unknown service lines. A survey will be provided to be given to residents, which should provide the information to complete the inventory. The deadline for this information is October 16, 2024.

The city recognized and thanked the volunteers who helped with street oiling, and also Peggy Younger, who kept the crew fed and hydrated. Younger was presented with a Hy-Vee gift card. A $300 donation from a citizen was presented to the city for street repair.

Kim Mildward from Northwest MO Regional Council of Governments presented information on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP was created by the FCC to help those that need it to get access to affordable internet services. Those that qualify for ACP would receive a $30 monthly credit on their internet or phone bill. The council agreed to partner with Northwest MO Regional Council of Governments to increase awareness and enrollment in the program.

The city will next meet at 7 pm, Tuesday,October 17.