The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate for the Nodaway County Senior Center discussed the January 1 increase in the minimum wage from $12.30 to $13.75 per hour.

There are three employees, two outside route drivers and the janitor, who receive minimum wage. It was decided to raise their pay to the new minimum wage rate.

The board also raised Cathy Farmer’s pay to $15 per hour. Farmer had rejoined the senior center’s kitchen crew in 2024.

Board President Carolyn Franks encouraged Administrator Mia Nelson to attend the MCCA Luncheon Thursday, January 30 to talk about the senior center. Discussion was held on taking a flyer to the event, however, Nelson won’t have the new logo in time.

Discussion was held on what steps the senior center should take to move forward on the roof. Board members met with a mediator on January 17 after the board meeting.

Board Member Ray Courter wanted the board to have a plan of action regardless of the outcome of the mediation. His concern is the damage to the roof happened almost two years ago. With added rain and snowfall, he’s worried the roof will collapse if something is not done.

The consensus was to move forward. The board instructed Nelson to contact Right Way Roofing, the only local company which can repair the roof, and have them come to the February meeting. She is also to find out when the current policy is due. The board wants to switch insurance companies as soon as this situation is resolved. Courter is concerned it could take up to a year for a resolution.

Treasurer Connie McGinness, Vice President Joe Baumli and Courter are the board representatives at the mediation. The three determined they are going to stick to their guns and that the senior center is going to be treated fairly.

Courter talked to the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri about its account statements being a month behind. The senior center has money in two funds with them. The company blamed its computer program.

Meal counts for December 2024 averaged 32 meals a day for congregate or dine-in and 57 meals a day for home-delivered. The senior center was open for 21 days.