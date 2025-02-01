The King and Queen from North Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway were crowned at respective ceremonies. Northeast Nodaway held their community pep rally on January 23, while North Nodaway held theirs after the boys basketball game on January 24.

The North Nodaway King and Queen are Owen Martin and Neveah Smith. Martin is the son of Rollie and Cindy Martin, and Smith is the daughter of Kirby and Dale Smith.

The Northeast Nodaway King and Queen are Kenneth Schieber and Lindsey Jackson. Schieber is the son of Kevin and Rosemary Schieber and Jackson is the daughter of Jeff and Tricia Jackson.