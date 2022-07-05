The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate board met June 15 to handle the following senior center business.

Work continues on the internal audit. The finishing deadline has been extended due to the illness of one of the committee members.

Renovations of the restrooms have started.

The senior center has lost one of its cooks and has begun the process of finding a replacement.

The center observed Juneteenth on June 20. The board approved the holiday list including Juneteenth for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Discussion was held on widening the entrance to the parking lot from First Street.

A grant was received and used to buy the senior center a one-step exercise machine.

Congregate or dine-in meals averaged 36 meals per day in May. The senior center was open for 21 days. Home-delivered meals averaged 76 per day.