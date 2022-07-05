Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners; Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/28/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Linde for road and bridge supplies; liquor license: The Stable, TimberCats.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Tri-State for vehicle purchase as a ARPA purchase; to Cellebrite for annual fee; to Atchison County Sheriff for inmate housing; to Fastcase, Inc for law library; to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for tires.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Quality Restoration & Sealants Warranty information; vehicle sales tax/motor fuel tax reports.

Judge Robert Rice emailed the final edition of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees Inter-County Agreement and By-Laws for review.

The commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, regarding bridges for the upcoming BRO program. Macias is working on the Local Public Agency Off-System Bridge Program (LBIP) applications for Bridge #0295003, #0741000, #009010 and possibly #0039002. A call was also put in to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, to give her an update.

Dowis also spoke about the grants under the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) program. Projects under consideration are the sidewalk in front of the jail and the courthouse ramp and stairs at the courthouse. Dowis will be emailing over a checklist.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, called in to check in on the county’s bridge priority list. The commission will be looking at the bridges today to come up with the top five. After inspecting bridges, a call was put in to Chaffin to have Great River Engineering to fill out the LBIP applications on Bridge #0228013 and #0877014.

Assessor Rex Wallace confirmed dates in July to set up any board of equalization hearings. Available dates will be July 12, 14, 19 and 21.

Dr Charles “Chip” Fillingane, SaraBeth Finningane and Maryville Chamber of Commerce Director Amy Gessert met with the commission to request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund assistance in acquiring COVID testing kits and PPE supplies for county uninsured residents. After discussion, Burns made a motion to fund $13,000 in testing kits and $2,300 for PPE supplies. Motion carried. Also present was Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector.

Heather Burns, City of Parnell clerk, called in to discuss assistance with temporary water supply issues, until the new water tower is constructed. The commission requested numbers showing the overage and cost estimates from public water.

Josh McKim, director of Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) spoke with the commission regarding the amendment to the Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ)/Northwest Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) ordinance. McKim asked if the county’s attorney would be able to do this. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to discuss. Schraeder requested the original ordinance and the information to be included in the amendment be sent to him via email.

While Schraeder was on the phone, the commission discussed the board of equalization board quorums. Schraeder stated counties generally have 3-5 on their BOE board and the assessor can sit on the board as well. A question was posed regarding ordinances adopted by the county health board. Schraeder stated if the commission has not also signed the ordinance, then criminal penalty violations cannot be enforced.

The commission spent time in the morning and afternoon visiting the bridges on the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) list in order to prioritize possible BROs for future projects. The commission spoke with Joseph Turner, traffic operations engineer, with MoDOT who later sent an email about planned improvements to roadways, such as road resurfacing, that can be found in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP).

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A county employee visited with the commission about a personnel issue.

The commission discussed quotes received from Quality Sealants and Restoration and Thrasher Group for work on the Administration Center. Quality Sealants had the low bid. A call was put in to Dennis Buckles, owner of Quality Sealants to let him know to proceed. Buckles had previously stated that it would be at least a month before he could begin.

Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann presented a request for ARPA funds. Hann shared a list of camera equipment items, costs and warranty information from Motorola Solutions, reviewed the terms of the estimated equipment and training and answered questions. The quote is for $204,125. The quote and discounts are applicable to the terms and conditions of the NASPO/WatchGuard Video, Inc. contract found under Master Agreement #OK-MA-145-010 and Missouri participating addendum with associated contract #CT200012001. After consideration, Walk made a motion to approve the quote. Motion carried. Also present was Jenkins.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/5/2022.