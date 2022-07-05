At the June 23 Mozingo Advisory Board Meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel confirmed that there is still work being done on the RV Park Expansion at Mozingo Recreational Park.

On June 20, Mozingo Recreation received a redesign for the northside expansion from Snyder and Associates. On June 27, a request for proposal was issued for concrete pads and gravel.

The southside expansion will have 22 sites, while the northside will have 16. The work on the potential two new shower houses and a second dump station has been put to the side with budget concerns. McDanel believes that concrete will be poured this fall. A change order was approved for $84,000 with White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, on June 15 to include electrical. White Cloud will also be doing sewer and water extensions prior to concrete being put down. The project faced some issues with staff resignations, and a problem with the primary electrical relocation. McDanel stressed that there was never an agreed-upon deadline for the project.

Jordyn Greenhaw was appointed as the new Mozingo Lake Park Director on May 23, and she was welcomed to the advisory board. She gave her report, saying how the event center is booked every weekend until December. They are still hiring for some seasonal positions. The board discussed the hiring of an events coordinator to help with the workload. McDanel recommended having hiring suggestions during the budget process in August or September.

The July 2nd fireworks show is the largest investment of fireworks in the city’s history, at around $30,000.

Bob Cooper was approved to stay on as the board president, while Todd Stagner was elected as Vice-President. The board did not vote for a secretary, as it is not deemed necessary to have one at the current moment.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland was absent from the meeting. He had planned to show the board the Mozingo Master Plan that was completed in 2015. That will be displayed at the next month’s meeting, July 18, primarily for some of the new board members that have not seen it.

Three board members voiced concerns over some of the maintenance, especially around the RV park. McDanel agreed that maintenance needs to improve, and he encouraged the board members to let Greenhaw know if they see anything around Mozingo that is in need of general maintenance. He also said that any other projects that could improve Mozingo should be brought up during this fall’s budget process.