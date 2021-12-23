The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate met December 15 to discuss the senior center’s business of the past month.

Preparations are underway for the Business Women of Missouri’s 31st Annual It’s a Real Christmas to be held from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, December 25. The meal is a freewill donation and will be available by home delivery or picked up at the rear door of the senior center.

Volunteers and desserts are still needed. To reserve meals, volunteer or donate desserts, call Director Amie Firavich at 660.562.3999 to leave a message. The senior center is not open on Friday, December 24.

The first senior center newsletter will come out in January. To receive a copy, call the senior center.

The Thanksgiving meal prepared by the senior center served 355 people by drive-through and home delivery. The center cleared approximately $1,300. The craft show held December 4 had 13 vendors. The senior center served chili and cinnamon rolls for a freewill donation and cleared $325 on the event.

The senior center was open 20 days in November and averaged 37 meals per day dine-in or congregate, and 76 meals per day for the home delivered.