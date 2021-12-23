Betty Lee Quinn Rinehart, 90, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

She was born January 6, 1931, in Milligan, NE, to Leslie Percy and Gladyce Placek Quinn. She graduated from high school in Albany.

On March 20, 1949, she married Courtney Hilsabeck in a double ceremony with his sister, Deloris, and husband Billy Shelton They later divorced.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 18 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Maryville.

