Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/9/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79694-79712.

Approved: Invoice to B&G Catering.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Chris McCrary for uniform reimbursements; to Consumers Oil for tires for truck #101; to Gray Oil for diesel fuel; sheriff to Missouri Vocational Enterprises for inmate supplies

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) membership service fees for FY2022, legal letter from the Law Office of Thomas Stein, Extension Council Expense Report for November 2021.

Nodaway County Extension Council board members Chris Wallace and Jackie Baker, along with Nodaway County Extension Director Randa Doty presented information on programs and numbers and asked to be considered for the county FY2022 Budget.

Josh McKim, Director of Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) presented the 2022 Plan of Work as it has been presented to his board of directors. Also present: Amy Gessert, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce director and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Gessert discussed Great Northwest Days at the Capitol which is scheduled for February 1-2, 2022.

The commission made a call to Lisa Fleming with STAT Informatic Solutions regarding questions they had from the bid presented. Patton will follow up with reference checks on both companies that submitted bids.

Colton Coffelt, district manager and board members, Bob Lager, Randy Stoll and Randa Doty of the Nodaway Soil and Water Conservation District stopped in to discuss and present a budget request.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed changes she is proposing to the Employee Handbook for FY2022. No submitted changes were approved at this time.

Jenkins presented a matrix of salary increases at different percentages. No decisions were made on an increase.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/21/2021.