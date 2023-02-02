The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate met January 18 to review the progress made during the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year at the senior center.

President Carolyn Franks said, “We’re halfway through the fiscal year and haven’t had to dip into reserves. In part, it’s due to the gracious giving by service organizations and churches.”

In the December financial report, the center had a positive $9,688.25 income.

Administrator Amie Firavich said she had the portfolio from the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri and would email it to the board members. The board had asked what companies the senior center funds were invested in. The senior center’s two funds both saw gains in November after several months of losses.

Franks and Board Treasurer Connie McGinness will finish the internal audit.

The improvements committee reported:

• Wells Bank might help out on the sign but will not provide the total. An old estimate on the sign was $35,000.

• There’s been no action on moving the telephone pole in the entryway.

• The leaking water heater in the attic above the men’s room needs to be replaced and moved out of the attic. The center wants to stay with a 110 volt and increase the size to 10 gallons.

• Facade funds from the City of Maryville might be able to pay the invoice on the sign from Roderick Signs, St. Joseph. Firavich said the redo of the sign was as much as the original sign had cost.

• The shelving for the new walk-in freezer had been received and installed on January 17.

In December, the counts averaged 39 per day on congregate or dine-in meals and 83 per day for home-delivered over the 19 open days at the senior center.

The ribbon cutting with the Maryville Pride, Host and Pickering Lions and other Lions was held after the board meeting on the walk-in freezer which was financed through a Lions Club International Foundation Hunger Grant of $84,000 with $21,000 raised locally.