Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/24/23 with one addition. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: 81854-81862.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway Township Financial Statement and year-end leave register.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on his crew’s activities.

The commissioners reviewed a bid notice put together by Christy Forney, emergency manager, for a generator with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on a generator to be turned in to the office of the County Clerk no later than at 9 am, February 21 at which time all sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission. John Minge inquired about availability of ARPA funds for the Eagles.

Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, called to discuss the TAP grant proposal.

Mike Hoe and Thomas Hudlemeyer, Grand River Mutual (GRM), discussed continued fiber installation in the county.

John Schenkel, Polk Township trustee and Mike Barmann, board member stopped in to discuss Polk Township roads.

John White, board member of Hopkins Township, stopped in to discuss Road #164. The commission and Engle plan to make a trip to look at the road.

Nick Sowards, Nodaway County Community Fair Building chairman and Bob Lager, treasurer, met with the commission to discuss fund availability to assist with building upgrade projects. The commission requested a formal request to consider.

Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, stopped in to ask questions on the Village O project and the FY2023 Budget.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, discussed the opening for the Household Hazardous Waste days. The person that covers this will have to have the HAZWOPER training required by OSHA. The county is responsible for providing this person and paying for their training.

A call was put in to Jeremiah Bragg, Elmo Fire Protection District, regarding invoices turned in for the ARPA funding. Bragg will come by Thursday morning to discuss.

Inspection of Road #164, Hopkins Township and bridge signage in Atchison Township for bridges #0089011, #0089005, #0090003 and #0071019. While traveling, took a call from Stuart Oden of Oden Enterprises regarding softmatch bridge packages.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 2/2/2023.