The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently awarded approximately $2.6 million in funding for construction of electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.

The department issued the latest awards to three recipients including Francis Energy, Tulsa, OK which will install the electric charging station at the Casey’s General Store on East First Street in Maryville as well as in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia. The Maryville project will be completed sometime in the second quarter of this year.

MoDNR accepted applications from local governments and businesses located near the specified highway intersections. The department received more than 40 applications during the most recent application period. An impartial scoring committee evaluated each application on the proposed project’s technical aspects and relevant business experience.

“The department is pleased to play a role in enhancing Missouri’s charging infrastructure network and partnering with stakeholders to develop a practical and efficient plan,” said Dru Buntin, MoDNR director. “The charging installations are making it possible for electric vehicle owners to travel across the state of Missouri.”

With a goal of making Missouri highways friendlier for electric vehicle owners, the department held meetings with a citizen stakeholder group. Stakeholders helped identify viable charging station sites across the state.