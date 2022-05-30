Four area schools are having summer library hours for their students.

Northeast Nodaway’s summer theme is “Ride the Reading Coaster.” It started at the end of May. Mondays and Thursdays will be June 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23 and 27. Mondays are 1 to 3 pm; Thursdays are 3:30 to 5:30 pm. Children’s story time is 2 pm, Mondays, and 4 pm, Thursdays.

Enter through the east library door by the playground, door #11. There are come and go activities, including Scholastic book quizzing. Reading prizes will be awarded. It is open to NEN students only. Pre-kindergartners through third graders must have an adult present.

Jefferson will open their library to students, parents and community members to check out library materials. It will be open from 8:30 am to noon, Tuesdays, May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12 and 19. July 19 will feature a final celebration with ice cream.

A story activity hour will be 10 to 11 am, each day. Each session will have a theme.

“Reading is a great pastime for hot, summer days,” Jefferson Librarian Angie Lane said. “In addition, reading keeps the brain stimulated and helps prevent the ‘summer slide’ that can occur. Interaction with your child is important in their development.”

Nodaway-Holt Elementary library will be open from 8 to 10 am, Tuesdays for all current preschool to sixth grade students. Younger students, pre-kindergartners through second graders will need an adult accompanying. Attendees will receive a ticket for a raffle drawing every time they pass a quiz.

Themes are May 31, “Trivia Tuesday” which is open to current fourth to sixth graders only; June 7, “Coding Club;” June 14, “Board Game Bonanza;” and June 21, “Lego Club.”

West Nodaway’s summer library is open to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade district students only, June 7 through July 28. Hours are 5 to 7 pm, Tuesdays, and 10 am to noon, Thursdays. There will be AR testing available and each student can enter their name for a raffle on each visit.