The board leading the Maryville Parks and Recreation Department met for their monthly meeting May 16 to address the following business.

• April 2022 financial report compared to April 2020 showed sales taxes continued to be strong, however the costs of supplies, maintenance repairs and labor have increased. Year-to-date revenues are up but expenses are up also; so there is not much difference. Board approved.

• With youth spring soccer league finishing, the youth baseball/softball is in full swing. Youth Sizzlin’ Hoops have 16 teams registered to begin in June. Adult co-ed volleyball is finished so the sand volleyball league has four teams registered and men’s slow pitch has begun.

• Social media interaction is up.

• Recent events of the bounce party and spring photos were successful.

• Upcoming events: concerts in the park monthly with several food and drink vendors scheduled.

• Staffing at the community center is seeing new faces, two new treadmills have arrived, more stadium pop-ups are planned, April rentals went well and class attendance up 23 percent.

• Lifeguard staff at the aquatic center has been hired with opening day to be Monday, May 30. Swim team has 40 swimmers and currently working on private and group swim lessons. Water aerobic classes are full; however there are spots open with the high intensity water aerobic classes.

• Completed repairs were made at Donaldson Westside Park’s Citizens Field shade cover that was damaged last fall. Work was completed at Robertson Crist Park from the downed trees and brush piles.

• MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield told of delays of the community center’s HVAC units including specifications differences and manufacturing delays may require most of the summer to see improvements. Thomson Splash ‘n’ Play is planned to open with the concrete to be installed later for the shelter and bathroom and the shade structures may be 10-12 weeks from arriving. The Downtown Pocket Park fountain pump needs to be replaced. The Sunrise Bark Dog Park request for proposal is being prepared.

• Board approved all departmental reports.