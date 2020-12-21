Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1950 confirmed cases; 303 probable cases

 97 active cases

 2138 released from isolation

 143 total hospitalizations

 7 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 2 females between 50-59 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.