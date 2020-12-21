Northwest’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the university’s winter break.

The center will close Wednesday, December 23, through Sunday, December 27. It will reopen Monday, December 28, and Tuesday, December 29, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Wednesday, December 30, through Monday, January 4.

During its normal operating hours, the center is open to the public from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to noon, Saturdays.